TxDOT ramps up Move Over or Slow Down enforcement

HOUSTON (CW39) – TxDOT says it’s ramping up its Move Over/Slow down enforcement. This periodic enforcement operations for DPS troopers will run throughout the day on August 18th, 2021 in the southeast region. The move over or slow down law passed in 2003 and requires motorists to move over or slow down when certain vehicles. Those vehicles include police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks that are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights on. Highway maintenance or construction vehicles under contract with TxDOT, utility service vehicles, and stationary solid waste or recycling vehicles were also added to the list of vehicles following the 86th Legislative Session.

Under the Move Over/Slow Down law states that a driver must either:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction) or

Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (The driver must slow down to 5 mph if the speed limit is below 25 mph)

According to data collected from January 2021, DPS Troopers issued more than 8,500 warnings and citations to motorists violating the Move Over/Slow Down law. If you violate this law, you can receive a fine of up to $200. That fine increases to $500 if there is property damage. If you cause bodily injury, you can be charged with a Class B misdemeanor, resulting in possible jail time and a maximum fine of $2,000.