TxDOT votes to keep I-45 expansion project in their long-term plan

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The controversial plan to expand I-45 around downtown will move forward after TxDOT commission voted unanimously to keep the project in their long-term plan.

The @TxDOTCommission approved TxDOT’s 10-yr plan (UTP), retaining allocations for I-45 in Houston as supported by the majority of public comments. Commissioners will revisit the decision after 90-days given to work with FHWA on lifting the project pause. pic.twitter.com/n8hqB6aZgP — TxDOT (@TxDOT) August 31, 2021

The Texas Transportation Commission posted in the tweet above, that they plan on revisiting the decision after 90 days, also stating that the project is supported by the majority of public comments they’ve received.

Other organizations, like Stop TxDOT I-45, have fought to prevent the expansion, and requested alternative designs be made for the area.

