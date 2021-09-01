TxDOT votes to keep I-45 expansion project in their long-term plan

HOUSTONTexas (KIAH) – The controversial plan to expand I-45 around downtown will move forward after TxDOT commission voted unanimously to keep the project in their long-term plan.

The Texas Transportation Commission posted in the tweet above, that they plan on revisiting the decision after 90 days, also stating that the project is supported by the majority of public comments they’ve received.

Other organizations, like Stop TxDOT I-45, have fought to prevent the expansion, and requested alternative designs be made for the area.

Here is more information on the project.

