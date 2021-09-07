U.S. Coast Guard doing its part to help Louisiana areas ravaged by Ida

Airboats shuttle residents to check on their flooded homes as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Myrtle Grove, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

HOUSTON (CW39) Clean up efforts continue around Louisians, still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. As work continues to restore electricity and get much needed supplies and resources, there are other ares that were extremely damaged, that are finally getting the attention they also deserve.

U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard continues assessing all of the damage and environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana post Hurricane Ida. Coast Guard crews from across the nation, including the National Strike Force, Unmanned Aircraft System Teams, and personnel from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans and Marine Safety Unit Houma, have deployed throughout Southeastern Louisiana. They’re conducting hazard assessments in order to identify and prioritize threats to the environment and navigable waterways.

U.S. Coast Guard



These assessments are essential to ensuring waterways are safe for marine traffic and ensuring that potential pollution hazards are expeditiously identified and mitigated. The Coast Guard continues to prioritize nearly 350 reported incidents for further investigation by state, local, and federal authorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.