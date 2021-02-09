U.S. Rep. Ron Wright dies at age 67, diagnosed with COVID-19 3 weeks ago

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Congressman Ron Wright, who represented Texas’ 6th Congressional District, died Sunday, his campaign announced Monday. He was 67.

Wright had been receiving cancer treatments over the past few years, his campaign said, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago.

Wright announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Jan. 21, and at the time, he said he was experiencing mild symptoms but said he felt well enough to continue his work from home in Arlington.

The news release from the campaign said both he and his wife Susan were in Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19. Susan recovered from the disease, and was by Wright’s side when he died, the campaign said.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” the release from the campaign said.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement shortly after the announcement of Wright’s death. He said Wright “leaves behind a tremendous legacy.”

Statement on passing of Texas Congressman Ron Wright: pic.twitter.com/tBe4EfzJao — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) February 8, 2021

Abbott also posted a tweet about Wright from his personal account.

“We enjoyed having him and his family at the Governor’s Mansion for a Christmas party 2 years ago,” Abbott wrote.

Cecilia and I are saddened by the loss of Congressman Ron Wright.



We enjoyed having him and his family at the Governor’s Mansion for a Christmas party 2 years ago.



He was an outstanding Representative and always the life of the party.



RIP pic.twitter.com/bswtjFYMdc — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 9, 2021

Wright is survived by Susan, his sons Derek and Justin and daughter Rachel and their families, along with his brother Gary and his family. Wright also had nine grandchildren.

Reaction from fellow U.S. Congressmen

Our hearts are heavy with the news of @RepRonWright's passing. He was a fighter who passionately served the people of Texas and America.



May God grant Susan and his entire family solace during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/SdoLfKTZ2y — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) February 8, 2021

My statement on the passing of Congressman Ron Wright. pic.twitter.com/uogSCySKez — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) February 8, 2021

I am so saddened to hear of the passing of Rep. Wright. Ron was committed to working on behalf of his constituents every single day and was deeply dedicated to his conservative principles. Erika and I send our sincerest condolences to his family during this difficult time. — Judge Carter (@JudgeCarter) February 8, 2021