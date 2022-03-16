HOUSTON (KIAH) — The suspect in Monday night’s sushi restaurant shooting was supposed to appear in a Harris County court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

But court officials say the suspect, 24-year-old Jesus Samaniego was being too combative.

No one was injured in the shooting – the single bullet fired went into the ceiling.

Good Samaritans leapt into action and subdued the accused gunman until police arrived.

One of the good Samaritans is UFC fighter Kevin Holland, who he and his friend, Patrick Robinson, helped bring down Samaniego and take his gun away from him after he fired one shot in the air at RA Sushi, located at 3908 Westheimer in Highland Village, at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police said around 40 to 50 people were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident.

Police later came and arrested the suspect, who is now facing charges of possession of a stolen gun and discharge of a weapon. He was also wanted for an unrelated misdemeanor.

Meanwhile, Holland posted a tweet about the incident, saying, “Wrong place, right time….Either way.”

This isn’t Holland’s first time helping police catch a potential suspect.

According to MMAFighting.com, Holland stopped a man who was suspected of stealing a car in October 2021. Holland reportedly followed the man in his car before chasing him down and restraining him for police.

KXAN contributed to this report.