HOUSTON (KIAH) — Recently, The University of Houston-Downtown received a $2.5 million grant to expand its growing e-library. The library currently consists of bilingual resources such as audio books, and print outs available for free to the public.

The grant will be used over the course of two years to help over 200 families across the Houston area.

UHD’s Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Deborah Bordelon says the grant “has a tremendous impact on what the family is able to achieve, how that family supports their students and also it provides opportunities for those family members, parents, extended family members to really grow and expand their literacy.”

The university will target seven elementary schools across Houston. To learn more about the E-library, visit www.uhd.edu.