University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) -- The City and County of El Paso have approved $2 million in emergency relief for residents who didn't qualify for the federal stimulus checks or unemployment benefits.

The funds -- $1.5 million from the city and $500,000 from the county -- will go to the El Paso Community Foundation. The nonprofit, in turn, will forward the money to a "hands-on" community agency that'll distribute check cards of up to $1,000 to 1,400 residents. The money originally comes from federal COVID-19 response assistance to local governments.