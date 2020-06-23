University of Michigan plans to withdraw from hosting Trump-Biden debate in October

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – The University of Michigan will not be hosting a presidential debate in October, according to a report from the New York Times.

The presidential debate between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden was scheduled for Thursday, October 15th.

The university is concerned about bringing a large amount of media and campaign officials to the campus during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The withdrawal is expected to be formally announced on Tuesday.

The debate will be moved to Miami, according to two sources directly familiar with the debate planning.

This would have been the first presidential debate in Michigan since 1992. That one took place at Michigan State University.

Share this story

LOCAL VIDEO

Houston Furniture Banks Mask Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Furniture Banks Mask Mission"

Worker rescued after getting stuck on flagpole in Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker rescued after getting stuck on flagpole in Texas"

Multiple people shot overnight on Eastland St.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple people shot overnight on Eastland St."

HPD Southeast Police Station Gunfire

Thumbnail for the video titled "HPD Southeast Police Station Gunfire"

Man saves officer (Courtesy: WTAE via CNN)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man saves officer (Courtesy: WTAE via CNN)"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Another round of storms today

Slight Risk for Excessive Rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slight Risk for Excessive Rain"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular