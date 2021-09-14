UPDATE: Nicholas has been downgraded to tropical storm after making landfall along Texas’ coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Hurricane Nicholas has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall as a category one hurricane around 12:30am CDT on the eastern part of Matagorda Peninsula, about 10 miles west-southwest of Sargent Beach.

Around 5:30 a.m., Nicholas was about 30 miles south-southwest of Houston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, moving north-northeast at 9 mph.

Nicholas will continue to weaken as it moves off to the northeast over the next couple of days. However, over the next few days, the storm is expected to dump 5 to 10 inches of rain along the middle and upper Texas coast, with some areas seeing isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches the latest updates. The National Hurricane Center says, heavy rainfall resulting in life-threatening flash & urban flooding expected to impact upper Texas coast, Louisiana, southern Mississippi, & far southern Alabama.

Significant rainfall amounts are expected, potentially resulting in areas of life-threatening flash and urban flooding across these areas. Minor to isolated major river flooding is also possible and smaller river basins and urban areas, the NHC said.

In addition, about 1 to 5 feet of storm surge is possible which means there is the danger of life-threatening storm surge in addition along the coast of Texas from Sergeant to Sabine Pass. A tornado or two may be possible Tuesday along the upper Texas and southern Louisiana.

CW39 Houston Meteorologist will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicholas as it tracks through southeast Texas and into Louisiana.