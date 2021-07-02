UPDATE: Worker rescued after being trapped under collapsed D.C. building, four others injured

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A man has been rescued after being trapped under a collapsed building at a D.C. construction site on Thursday. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a total building collapse on the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW. Four other people were injured in the incident.

Officials said that the collapse happened around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The five-story building, which was under construction, did not have anyone besides construction workers in it at the time.

Four workers were injured and rescued immediately before being transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The man who was trapped has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“After an hour and a half of work, D.C. Fire and EMS was able to remove the trapped worker from the rubble. he was trapped under about three floors of debris,” Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr. said during a briefing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

