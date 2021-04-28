Updates: Tuesday’s West Texas tornado report and drought status

HOUSTON (CW39) An upper level trough off to the west coast is responsible for an outbreak of severe weather through portions of Texas on Tuesday.

There were multiple reports of hail and strong winds that broke out through northwest Texas with no injuries or damages reported. In addition, tornado activity was also reported just outside of the Midland and Odessa area. The tornado warned supercell tracked from Guthrie to Electra, Texas through the afternoon.

Tuesday’s storm made its mark just as the 10-year anniversary of a devastating tornado outbreak across the south is remembered. April 27th, 2011 was the deadliest and most catastrophic day when there were more than 200 confirmed tornado reports.

But as the mid-week rolls around rolls around west Texas is looking at some improvements. However, the local drought status is not on that list.

Meteorologist Star Harvey spoke with meteorologist Derek Sibley who says, “We do expect that we’re going to be looking at some drier conditions developing across the area which again not very good news because we are in a little bit of a drought here in west Texas.”

