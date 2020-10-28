UPS is Hiring Seasonal Workers

HOUSTON (CW39) This Thursday and Friday, UPS is holding a hiring blitz with almost 250 hiring fairs across the country including several in our area.

Due to COVID-19 the local events will be held virtually, with applicants checking into a virtual lobby then doing online interviews with UPS. The company plans on hiring at least 50,000 new employees across the country on Friday and will make job offers on the spot.

In Houston, UPS is hiring for more than 2,995 jobs, including driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers. the local events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday for locations in Willowbrook, Stafford, Sweetwater, and Mykawa. You can find out more at UPSjobs.com/brownfriday

This is one of several hiring events in our area coming.

