U.S. Capitol arrests, charges filed

WASHINGTON D.C. United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers and our law enforcement partners responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building. These individuals actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.
OFFICIAL STATEMENT
Among those arrested and charged, are:
- Unlawful Entry
- Leonard Guthrie
- Cape May, NJ
- John Anderson
- St. Augustine, FL
- Matthew Council
- Riverview, FL
- Bradley Ruskelas
- Inverness, IL
- Michael Curzio
- Summerfield, FL
- Cindy Fitchett
- Cobbs Creek, VA
- Terry Brown
- Myerstown, PA
- Douglas Sweet
- Hudgins, VA
- Thomas Gallgher
- Bridgewater, NH
- Zandra Sixkiller-Cramer
- Glenwood, MD
- Assaulting a Police Officer (APO), Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest
- Mark Leffingerwell
- No fixed address
- CPWL & Unregistered ammunition
- Grant Moore
- Buford, GA
- CPWL, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition
- Lonnie Zoffman
- Falkville, AL
- Assaulting a Police Officer (APO)
- David Blair
- Clarksburg, MD