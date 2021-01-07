U.S. Capitol arrests, charges filed

WASHINGTON D.C. United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers and our law enforcement partners responded valiantly when faced with thousands of individuals involved in violent riotous actions as they stormed the United States Capitol Building. These individuals actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage.

Among those arrested and charged, are:

Unlawful Entry

Leonard Guthrie

Cape May, NJ

John Anderson

St. Augustine, FL

Matthew Council

Riverview, FL

Bradley Ruskelas

Inverness, IL

Michael Curzio

Summerfield, FL

Cindy Fitchett

Cobbs Creek, VA

Terry Brown

Myerstown, PA

Douglas Sweet

Hudgins, VA

Thomas Gallgher

Bridgewater, NH

Zandra Sixkiller-Cramer

Glenwood, MD

Assaulting a Police Officer (APO), Unlawful Entry, Resisting Arrest

Mark Leffingerwell

No fixed address

CPWL & Unregistered ammunition

Grant Moore

Buford, GA

CPWL, Unregistered Firearm, Unregistered Ammunition

Lonnie Zoffman

Falkville, AL

Assaulting a Police Officer (APO)

David Blair

Clarksburg, MD