USA’s Berry: ‘I’ve earned the right to wear this uniform’

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Gwen Berry, of United States, competes in the women’s hammer throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, Sahara dust, Tokyo weather forecast - Adam Krueger

Gov. Abbott bans vaccine requirements - Sharron Melton

Weekend forecast for July 31, August 1 - Adam Krueger

Doggie Daycare Sweepstakes

GRILL FORCAST 8 AM SHOW

STAR 7 DAY 8 AM SHOW

Morning sunrise time lapse, 3-day rain potential, local weather - Adam Krueger

Improving drought conditions - Carrigan Chauvin

Topo Chico shortage nationwide - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Mosquito weekend forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee arrested - Sharron Melton

Texas Star Grill Shop weekend grilling forecast - Star Harvey

Weather headlines for July 30, 2021 - Adam Krueger

110° Highest heat index across the region - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 29, 2021

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

TOKYO (AP) — Outspoken hammer thrower Gwen Berry was as proud as any of the 600 American Olympians to be donning the red, white and blue uniform with the letters “USA” emblazoned across the chest.

She says she’s fought through a lot to earn the right to wear the uniform. Berry says she’d be even happier to be wearing the “Team USA” gear while her national anthem plays a few nights from now.

Berry made it safely through her qualifying round in her first appearance at the Tokyo Games

Berry promised she would do what she’s been doing if the spotlight shines her way on the medals stand. She says she’ll represent oppressed people.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

Don't Miss