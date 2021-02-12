Valentine’s Day Survey: Top Spending Trends

HOUSTON (CW39) – When it comes to Valentine’s Day, it’s the year of food and staying in. A survey by Offers.com found that last year’s spending trend revolved around experience. This year the site surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. consumers to find the top shopping and spending trends for Valentine’s Day.

Here’s a breakdown of Offers.com top findings:

Two in three respondents (69%) plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their partner and one in three (33%) will plan to celebrate with their children. The youngest demographic we surveyed, ages 18 to 24, is the most likely of all the age groups to celebrate with friends (30%) and by themselves (27%).

About two-thirds of those celebrating Valentine’s Day will spend $100 or less.

The survey saw a decline in “experiences” as desired Valentine’s Day activities and gifts, and a shift toward physical gifts. Most (62%) say they are planning for a night in, and nearly half (48%) plan on exchanging gifts.

Americans want food gifts for Valentine’s Day. Last year’s top gift choice was experiences.

Roughly half of shoppers will look to spend at either Amazon (52%) or Walmart (53%).

Not everyone is spending big bucks for Valentine’s Day. 37% say they will spend $50 or less, and 28% say they’ll spend between $51 and $100, which leaves one-third of U.S. adults spending above $100 this year. The survey also shows that men are bigger spenders for Valentine’s Day compared to women. It found 39% of men plan to spend more than $100 and 25% of women plan to spend more than $100. Men also less likely to spend under $50 while women plan on keeping their Valentine Day budget at $50 or less.

Age also has an impact on spending. Here’s a breakdown of percentages for those who plan to spend under $50 this year:

41% of 18-to-24-year-olds.

28% of 25-to-34-year-olds.

29% of 35-to-44-year-olds.

36% of 45-to-55-year-olds.

41% of 55-to-64-year-olds.

54% of those 65+.

For more on Offering.com Valentine’s Day Top spending click this link.