Verizon announces unlimited calls, texts and data for Texans in Laura’s path

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Verizon announced Wednesday it would make unlimited calling, texting and data available for customers in the path of Hurricane Laura.
The enhanced service starts Wednesday and continues through September 1.
The list includes the following areas in Texas:
- Allen
- Beauregard
- Bolivar Peninsula
- Chambers
- Coastal Galveston
- Coastal Harris
- Evangeline
- Galveston Island
- Hardin
- Inland Galveston
- Northern Jasper
- Northern Liberty
- Northern Newton
- Polk
- Rapides
- Southern Jasper
- Southern Liberty
- Tyler
- Vernon
Verizon says it is mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support agencies and first responders.
