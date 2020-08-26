Verizon announces unlimited calls, texts and data for Texans in Laura’s path

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted:

HUNTINGTON STATION, NEW YORK – MARCH 26: A Verizon store sign is seen on March 26, 2020 in Huntington Station, New York. Across the country schools, businesses and places of work have either been shut down or are restricting hours of operation as health officials try to slow the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Verizon announced Wednesday it would make unlimited calling, texting and data available for customers in the path of Hurricane Laura.

The enhanced service starts Wednesday and continues through September 1.

The list includes the following areas in Texas:

  • Allen
  • Beauregard
  • Bolivar Peninsula
  • Chambers
  • Coastal Galveston
  • Coastal Harris
  • Evangeline
  • Galveston Island
  • Hardin
  • Inland Galveston
  • Northern Jasper
  • Northern Liberty
  • Northern Newton
  • Polk
  • Rapides
  • Southern Jasper
  • Southern Liberty
  • Tyler
  • Vernon

Verizon says it is mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support agencies and first responders.

