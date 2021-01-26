“Very Dangerous” robbery suspect targets cell phones store

HOUSTON (CW39) A “very dangerous” robbery suspect is on the loose and the Houston Police Department needs your help identifying the suspect.

HPD Robbery investigators say on Sunday, January 10, 2020 at 5:43 pm, two men walked into a cell phone store, located at the 5000 block of Telephone Road, in North Houston. One of the men walked up to the employee, pulled out a handgun and demanded the money from the cash registers and cell phones from the back office, according to investigators. One of the suspects then took the money from the registers while the second suspect went to the back office and stole phones from the safe. The suspects then left in a gray four-door Chevrolet sedan.

Suspects wanted in robbery at a cell phone store that occurred on Jan. 10 at the 5000 block of Telephone. One of the suspects carelessly points his handgun at the victims head, VERY DANGEROUS suspect, so please help us catch him. Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. https://t.co/2TUABmQroj pic.twitter.com/sYa2ngfKeE — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) January 22, 2021

Suspect #1 : Black male, 20 to 30 years old, red pullover, blue pants, black shoes and used black handgun.

Suspect #2 : Black male, 18 to 22 years old, black pullover, white pants w/black stripe on the side and black shoes.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to the suspects arrest. If you have any information on the case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.