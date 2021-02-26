Veteran Journalist Ashleigh Banfield Back With New Talk Show

HOUSTON (CW39) She has been part of the airwaves of journalism for over 30 years. She’s interviewed dignitaries and covered events from 911 to Afghanistan, to regions across the globe. Now, Ashleigh Banfield will host her own show, starting Monday, March 1, called “Banfield” on WGN America at 9pm CST.

CW39 Anchor, Sharron Melton, talks with Banfield about what she has planned for the show, how it’s different from what is currently on the airwaves, and how the viewers and the public will have an active role in her show. Then, to learn more, click this Link to the Banfield Show !

