Victim followed, pushed into breezeway, shot and killed, but suspect still on the loose

Official police release below:

WANTED:

Men who followed victim, pushed him into breezeway, shot and killed him

For Immediate Release: January 18, 2021



Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a Murder.



On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the victim was shot and killed in the 5600 block of Chimney Rock Road in Houston, Texas. During the incident, video surveillance captured the suspect’s vehicle (a white or silver Cadillac) follow the vehicle driven by the victim throughout the parking lot at the location. Two males exited the Cadillac and approached the victim. The victim was pushed into the breezeway where he was shot multiple time and died as a result of the injuries sustained.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



HPD 70441-20-20