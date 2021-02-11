Victim robbed after being followed home from jewelry store

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for clues to help them solve this unusual robbery case.

On Thursday, December 17, 2020 around 2:00 pm, investigators say, the victim was arriving home at the 2000 block of Cohn after taking an Uber from a jewelry store on Richmond Avenue. The victim told police that as they exited the Uber, he noticed a black Dodge Charger pull up near his driveway. Then he noticed that the front two occupants were putting masks over their heads.

According to investigators, he then tried to run into his house, but was stopped by the suspects, who were both armed, one with an assault rifle and the other with a handgun. The suspect with the assault rifle struck the vcitm in the head multiple times, causing him to fall to the ground in his garage. The suspects then took a bag that the victim was holding along with the jewelry that he was wearing. The suspects then both ran back to the Dodge Charger and sped off.

The incident was captured on a doorbell camera across the street and was also recorded by a neighbors cell phone, who witnessed the incident as it was occurring.

Victim takes an Uber from a jewelry store on Richmond Ave and is followed home by armed robbery suspects. What happens next is #caughtoncamera w/a #doorbell camera and a witnesses cell phone. See full story here->https://t.co/5BlWcI0DO0. Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/MfMei0gwhN — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) February 9, 2021

Suspect description: Black male, around 5’8 to 6 and 170-200 pounds, white, blue, and red jacket (possible Tommy Hilfiger), wore a mask, light blue skinny jeans, basketball type shoes, rose/gold colored watch on his left hand, gloves, and used a black Ar-15 rifle.

Suspect #2: Black male, 5’6 to5’8 and 200-230 pounds, white zip up hoodie, torn blue jeans, black croc sandals, and a black face mask, and no gloves.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000 by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.