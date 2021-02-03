Victim robbed at gunpoint while waiting for a ride

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are looking for two robbery suspects that stole a mans backpack and money while waiting for a ride in Southwest Houston. Investigators are asking for the public’s help locating the suspects.
On Tuesday, January 5 at 7:48 pm, investigators say, the victim was standing on the sidewalk at the 6000 block of Ranchester waiting for a ride. The victim told authorities that two men approached him, one of them pointed a handgun at him and demanded his backpack and wallet. The suspects then sped off in a four-door Honda Civic. Take a look at the video released from officials and see if you recognize the suspects.
Suspect description: Hispanic male, 30 years old, 5’9.
Suspect #2: Hispanic males, 30 years old.
Vehicle: Gray Honda Civic four-door.
If you have any information related to this investigation call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.
