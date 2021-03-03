Victim shot in carjacking in broad daylight, suspects on the run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is turning to the public and asking for their help identifying and locating some carjacking suspects. Take a look at surveillance video released by investigators. If you have any information on the case call Crime Stoppers where you could get a $5,000 reward.

Suspects wanted in mid-day carjacking (shooting) on Feb. 24 at the 2700 block of Fox Street. If you recognize these males, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. Tipsters remain anonymous and rewards are up to $5,000. See story–> https://t.co/XYnT6jL1HR @houstonpolice #HouNews pic.twitter.com/SEXGDIAAga — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 2, 2021

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at around 11:30 am, investigators say the victim was working on a remodeling project at a residence located at the 2700 block of Fox Street. The victim told police that he saw two males walking on the street and noticed that they started to walk towards him while he was standing near his truck. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and demanded his property. As the suspects were taking his wallet and keys, he saw an opportunity to try to get the suspects gun, according to investigators. A brief struggle then ensued, as the suspect was able to maintain control of his weapon while the other suspect got into the driver’s seat of the victims vehicle. The second suspect then got into the passenger seat as both suspects sped off from the scene in the complainants truck. As the suspects were leaving, the suspect with the gun fired several rounds towards the victim.

The victim’s truck was recovered unoccupied the following day at the 3300 block of Russell Street, according to investigators.

Suspect descriptions: Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, 5’6 to 5’7, 160 to 170 pounds, black hair, and medium complexion.

Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 17 to 20 years old, 5’6 to 5’7 and 145 to 150 pounds.