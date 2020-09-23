Victims of domestic violence campaign starts Thursday

HOUSTON (CW 39): Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse (AVDA) is launching its major “40th Anniversary Billboard Campaign” to let survivors know that legal help is available.

Thursday, September 24th at 10am several local leaders will reveal a billboard on the Eastex Freeway in Humble at 19333 US Hwy 59 – just South of FM 1960 on the west side of the freeway.

For 40 years, AVDA has remained committed to its mission to end family violence through free legal representation and trauma counseling for victims; battering intervention for perpetrators; and prevention education and outreach for the community at large. Domestic violence persists as a public health crisis; one in four women experience domestic abuse and one in nine men.

With the coronavirus pandemic, the severity of domestic violence has increased. When Stay Home orders went into effect, there was a decline in requests for AVDA’s services, but as restrictions lessened, survivors began to reach out for help. In June, the requests to AVDA for protective orders tripled. Requests for divorce, child support and custody continue to remain high with a 58% increase as compared to the months before the pandemic.

This billboard campaign will reach the thousands of survivors who have not yet broken the cycle of abuse, letting them know that help is available.

For more information visit: www.avda.org/713-224-9911; Facebook @houstonavda; Twitter @AVDA_TX;