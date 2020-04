Pasadena Police are offering a $5,000 reward for the person(s) responsible for setting a restaurant on fire.

Who set this Pasadena restaurant on fire? If you can help identify this person call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. – PFMO 2019-0574 – 900 blk. Pasadena Blvd – #hounews https://t.co/GPXxUIn1kT pic.twitter.com/UkgnuHVahn — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) April 20, 2020

Here in Houston, police are searching for a hit-and-run driver responsible for kitting and injuring a 7-year-old boy. Here are the details from the press conference today.

Here is surveillance video of the hit-&-run suspect's vehicle. It is described as a silver or gray Chevrolet Sonic. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bxYj67v1aJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 20, 2020

Here’s a look at that vehicle.

Anyone who can identify either the arsonist or the hit and run driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS (8477).