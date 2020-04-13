VIDEO: Deadly tornadoes tear through deep south

Several deadly tornadoes tore through Mississippi and Louisiana Easter Sunday; overturning vehicles and damaging hundreds of structures.

Numerous deaths are already confirmed in Mississippi, where the governor and emergency management officials have issued a State of Emergency due to the storms.

Further south, a State of Emergency has already been declared in neighboring Louisiana.

This is going to take a long time to recover from. We want the stay at home order to continue. We don’t want individuals walking, creating challenges for themselves; or driving over power lines. Monroe, Louisiana. Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo