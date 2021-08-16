VIDEO: Flooding, leaks at the Texas Capitol as rain pours down in Austin

Download the KXAN Weather app to get the latest storm conditions: Apple | Android

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A wave of storms poured several inches of rain on the Austin area Sunday, creating flooding and dangerous driving conditions. A Flash Flood Warning in effect for Central Travis County until 5:15 p.m. Sunday after more than four inches of rain fell in an hour.

KXAN meteorologists say to expect briefly heavy rainfall, gusty winds and occasional lightning with the heaviest downpours.

Inches of rain that fell quickly in the Austin metro area Sunday prompted leaks and even flooding inside areas of the Texas Capitol.

Video Tweeted by Sloan Byerly from inside the Capitol extension showed water leaking down from the ceiling.

Another video showed inches of water on the floor down back hall, Byerly said.

At last check, the State Preservation Board was working with the governor’s office and other agencies to address the issues at the capitol prompted by the storm.

The State Preservation Board is working with the Governor’s office as well as all applicable agencies to address flooding at the Capitol stemming from the current storm in Austin.



It’s all hands on deck. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 15, 2021

“It’s all hands on deck,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in his tweet.

A statement from the board said a storm water drain clogged, backing up water in the Capitol extension.

Though the damage hasn’t been fully assessed, the statement said, the flooding seemed to be contained to the E2.200 and E2.300 hallways.

KXAN saw crews working to cleanup the water and dry out the areas affected.

The board’s statement went on to say personnel will work throughout the evening to minimize disruptions to legislative business happening Monday.

Power lines in southeast Austin near East Riverside Drive sparked during high winds and heavy rain Sunday afternoon. Varun Prasad (@phones_it_in) shared this video with KXAN.

KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans says downtown Austin received nearly double its monthly average rainfall total for August in two hours Sunday.

This dumpster at an apartment complex near East Riverside Drive in Austin started floated right into someone’s Jeep. There is a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 5:15 p.m. Video was shared with KXAN courtesy of @SCJREAL

Here’s more flooding along streets in east Austin Sunday. Michell Arriaga sent KXAN this video showing several inches of water along Holly Street near Chicon Street.