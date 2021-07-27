Video: Police, bystanders rescue baby trapped under alleged drunk driver’s car

YONKERS, N.Y. (NewsNation Now) — Police and bystanders freed a baby stuck under a vehicle in Yonkers, New York Friday after an allegedly intoxicated driver drove through a barbershop and trapped the infant.

Video released by the Yonkers Police Department showed the incident, where the driver hit a parked car, then struck a woman carrying her child and drove straight into the barbershop with the woman on the hood of the car.

Witnesses told NewsNation affiliate WPIX the woman and her baby were walking on the street; when the vehicle started coming toward them, they started running.

Two police officers were getting breakfast nearby and rushed to the scene, officials said. Police body camera footage of the incident shows the chaotic scene, with the car in the middle of the barbershop, broken glass everywhere, and people attempting to help the baby and the mother.

The mother and child suffered “significant injuries” but their conditions were described as stable, authorities said. The baby, believed to be 6 to 8 months old, suffered a fractured skull and the mother suffered compound fractures to her leg, according to a police official at the scene.

The owner of the barbershop also suffered minor injuries.

The driver was unlicensed, according to police. Authorities took a blood sample of the driver to test if he was intoxicated.

NewsNation affiliate WPIX contributed to this report.

