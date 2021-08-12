VIDEO: West Houston purse snatcher drags 72-year-old woman through parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston Police are looking for a west Houston purse snatcher.

Investigators believe the 72-year-old woman was targeted after withdrawing money from a bank at the 9700 block of Katy Freeway. Investigators say the purse snatcher then followed her to the 1400 block of Wirt.

That’s where the masked person forcefully snatched the victim’s purse and then fled in a black Nissan Altima.

CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is with Sgt. DaShana Cheek in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 

Sgt. Cheek shares today’s road rule: what should you do if someone is following you?

Take a look at this video to see if you may recognize the wanted person(s) responsible

