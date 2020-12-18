Violent car jacking suspect on the loose

HOUSTON (CW39) A robbery victim is still recovering after being attacked and shot in the face on December 13th at the 2700 block of Fondren. Houston Police Robbery Division is looking for the publics help locating the suspect.

Investigators say the suspect took off in the victims 2021 white Mercedes GLE sport utility vehicle with paper plates. Take a look at surveillance video released by police. You can earn $5,000 if you can help police catch the suspect.

The official police report is below:

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Sunday, December 13, 2020 at around 10:50 pm, the complainants were sitting in a 2021 Mercedes utility vehicle in a parking lot at the 2700 block of Fondren, in Houston, Texas. The complainants stated that they observed an unknown male pacing back and forth near their vehicle, which made them nervous, so they decided to leave. As the complainants were about to pull out of the parking space, the male approached the female passenger while pointing a gun to her head and forced her to get out of the vehicle. The suspect then approached the male complainant and a struggle ensued between the suspect and the complainant, which carried on for several feet away from the complainant’s vehicle. Eventually, the suspect shot the male complainant multiple times, striking him in the face. The suspect then ran back to the complainants 2021 white Mercedes GLE utility vehicle and fled the scene. The male victim in currently in the hospital in critical condition. Houston PD #1659348-20

NOTE: While the struggle was occurring between the victim and the suspect, it is possible that the suspect could have been shot with his own gun, based on the way the suspect is running back to the victim’s vehicle after the struggle. In addition, prior to the incident, the suspect exited the passenger seat of a dark colored Toyota Tundra and the driver drove away. Information is also being sought for the identity of the driver of the truck.

As of Dec. 16, the white 2021 Mercedes GLE utility vehicle with temporary plates has not been located and the suspect has not checked into any local hospitals in the event he was also shot, although it is still unclear in the investigation.

The female victim described the suspect as an unknown race male wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information on the case call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.