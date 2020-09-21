Virtual job fair for military service veterans this Thursday

Houston pays tribute to American veterans with a parade. We talk with a few vets to hear what it means for them to be honored for their time in the military.

If you are a veteran or spouse of a veteran and looking for employment, you may be in luck, because coming this Thursday you will have an opportunity to land a job.

DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Houston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans on Thursday, September 24th from 11am to 3pm Central online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To view a tour of the virtual event format, visit here.



DAV RecruitMilitary Houston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans



WHO: DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Houston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.

WHAT: This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.

WHEN: Thursday, September 24th from 11am to 3pm Central.

WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.

MORE DETAILS:

Since the onset of COVID-19 RecruitMilitary has hosted 36 virtual veteran career fairs, providing 1,300 exhibitors with access to 40,000 military-trained candidates.

