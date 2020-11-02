Virtual run for local non-profit

HOUSTON (CW39) If you are looking for something safe and fun to do with the family there is a virtual fun-run that you can be a part of in mid-November.

Registration is still open for Run for Hope, the first virtual five-kilometer race from nonprofit Buckner International to benefit its local and international ministries. As a pandemic-friendly event for the family, participants have the option to run or walk anywhere they choose on Saturday, Nov. 14 or Sunday, Nov. 15.



Adult registration costs $30 and includes a race shirt and bib. Children 12 and under cost $15 to register, which also includes race shirt and bib. Pet race bandanas are available for $6. Registration must be completed by Nov. 3 to guarantee receipt of race packets prior to the race. Those who register after Nov. 3 may receive their packets after the race.



To register, visit Buckner.org/RunForHope.





“I am excited to report that we already have more than 360 people signed up to participate in Run for Hope,” said Albert Reyes, president and CEO of Buckner International. “The majority of our runners are here in Texas, though we do have some from as far away as Alabama, Arizona, Tennessee, Puerto Rico and Mexico.”



Reyes acknowledged the unique situation of holding nonprofit fundraisers during the pandemic. “The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the great modern tragedies this world has faced. It’s created an even greater need for the services and programs provided by nonprofits, yet it’s also built barriers for nonprofits to raise money and then connect with those in need.”



Buckner has adapted many of the ways it serves its clients to virtual platforms, such as holding counseling services, adult education classes, and even foster care certification online. At the same time, the nonprofit managed to distribute or ship more than 300 tons of humanitarian aid domestically and to six countries.



“Holding virtual fundraising events, like Run for Hope, allows us to continue our work serving vulnerable children and families,” said Reyes. “The virtual format also offers the ability for so many more people from across the state and even the country to serve beside Buckner in our mission.”



Domestic program locations for Buckner include Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, Lufkin, Longview, Beaumont, Midland, Amarillo, Lubbock, the Rio Grande Valley, Austin, and San Angelo. Internationally, Buckner serves in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Honduras, Peru, Guatemala, and Kenya. Programs and services include foster care and adoption, Buckner Family Hope Centers, Buckner Family Pathways, Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, transition programs, and humanitarian aid and crisis relief.



Run for Hope is presented by TexCap Insurance. Additional sponsors include Bob Lilly Promotions, Chick-fil-A, James and Alisha Frank, Gateway Houston, Rader Funeral Homes, Texas Rangers, Tea Room, KC Pipe, Northway Church, Park Cities Baptist Church, Promise Church, Iglesia Bautista Getsemani Baptist Church, Custer Road United Methodist Church, Texas Bank and Trust, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Mack and Hansen Orthodontics, Women’s Health Boutique, Arnie Adkison, Dr. Ashley Campbell, and Robert and Karen Anderson.