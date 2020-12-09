Virus outbreak in Texas army base alarms New Mexico leaders

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – The New Mexico congressional delegation is raising questions about a coronavirus outbreak among a group of soldiers in El Paso, Texas, which borders their state. The Oregon Army National Guard unit recently returned from a month-long deployment in the southern European country of Kosovo as part of a NATO peacekeeping force.

The Senators and Congress members say they’ve learned 70 soldiers have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. In a letter to the Pentagon, the delegation asks for details about how the army will test and contact trace going forward, and if the outbreak has spread beyond the unit.

