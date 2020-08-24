Voluntary evacuation issued for portions of Galveston area

GALVESTON (CW 39) — Galveston’s Mayor Pro Tem has issued a voluntary evacuation for anyone living in low-lying areas and west of the end of the Seawall.

The evacuation became effective at 1 p.m. Monday.

Galveston officials say there’s still uncertainty with Laura’s track and it’s possible additional voluntary or mandatory evacuations will be needed in the next 24 hours.

“Given the potential for storm surge and high winds up to 100 mph, the City of Galveston has determined it is in the best interest of residents to issue a voluntary evacuation of the west end and low-lying areas. We urge our residents living in these areas to make preparations to leave,” a news release from the city read.

The city says it will be contacting RV parks to close and have RV guests leave.

Additionally, Galveston will work with nursing homes and assisted living centers to ensure their residents are safe.