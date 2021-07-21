Voluntary recall for potential Listeria contamination of muffin products

News
Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The FDA published a voluntary recall on Tuesday of Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corporation with multiple brands of muffins for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Product photos courtesy of the FDA

The listed products are sold at gas stations and grocery stores nationwide. Brands included in the recall are Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins, The Worthy Crumb, Stop n Shop, 7-Eleven, Freshness Guaranteed, Great Value and Marketside products.

Products recalled:

  • Courtesy of the FDA
  • Courtesy of the FDA
  • Courtesy of the FDA

They say they became aware of the potential contamination through an environmental monitoring program and have not received any reports of illness related to the issue.

Out of an abundance of caution, consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them.

According to the FDA, a Listeria infection can cause symptoms such as: high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To obtain more information about the recall, you can call the company at 1-844-366-1171.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

Shelter in place issued in LaPorte Wednesday morning - Hannah Trippett

National air quality index, advisories & smoke forecast - Star Harvey

Weekend lake and river levels - Carrigan Chauvin

Infrastructure debate, life expectancy shorter - Sharron Melton

Download the CW39 app

Tropics update, Saharan dust - Adam Krueger

Best time for fishing - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston weather – scattered rain changes to sun, heat and dust this weekend - Adam Kruger

Rain chances for July 20, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast for July 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

QOTD: Tom Brady, Super Bowl champ Bucs meet Biden

Jeff Bezos Donates $1 Million to Space Center Houston- Sharron Melton

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton react - Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

Adam Kruger, Sharron Melton watch Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launch, landing

SCUD CLOUD - Mistaken for funnel clouds - Adam Kruger

LIVE LOOK: Jeff Bezos, guests at Blue Origin rocket launch

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss