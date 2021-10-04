VOTER REGISTRATION: Today is your last day to register to vote in Texas November elections

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Time is running out if you plan on voting on eight Texas Constitutional amendments next month.

It’s the last day to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming statewide election. And a big reminder: while you can fill out a voter registration application online, you can’t file it online. You must mail it in or deliver it in person to a tax office. All applications must also be postmarked no later than Oct. 4 in order to be accepted for the November election.

Share this post! Your last chance to register to vote for the November Election is this Monday, October 4th. Visit https://t.co/8qx75WEFi7 to find your nearest branch location to register. #HarrisVotes pic.twitter.com/zqU62yFpzM — Harris County Elections (@HarrisVotes) October 1, 2021

However, if someone does miss the deadline for voter registration, your application will be accepted into the office for the 2022 election, but you will not be able to cast a ballot in the November election.

Once you register by the deadline, here are some important dates to remember when you go out to vote:

Early voting begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 29.

Election day is Nov. 2.

There are also eight state Constitutional amendment changes on the November ballot:

PROPOSITION 1: The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

PROPOSITION 2: The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

PROPOSITION 3: The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

PROPOSITION 4: The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

PROPOSITION 5: The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

PROPOSITION 6: The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

PROPOSITION 7: The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

PROPOSITION 8: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

Harris Co. Elections Administration

So remember to get your Voter Registration postmarked today or drop it off by the end of business today.