The Waco siege took place 27 years ago.

Four ATF agents were killed during the siege of a compound belonging to the religious sect Branch Davidians. American federal and Texas state law enforcement, as well as the U.S. military, conducted the between February 28 and April 19, 1993.

It took weeks because of the multitude of women and children held inside the compound. In the end, the compound burned to the ground.

Here’s a look back at that moment in history.