Walk to end Alzheimer’s on Saturday

HOUSTON (CW39) Join Katy and West Houston residents this Saturday to help join in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is raising funds to support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. 

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Walk will take place on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Katy/West Houston as participants walk as individuals, families or small teams.

Alzheimer’s and brain awareness Houston


On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A Promise Garden to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s will be created in a “view only” format on Walk day at St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd, Katy, TX 77450.

WHEN:
Saturday, September 26, 2020
8:30 a.m. Opening ceremony – act.alz.org/katy
9:00 a.m. Walk begins 

WHERE:
All across Katy/West Houston on sidewalks, tracks and trails.  

