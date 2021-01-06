Wallethub: 2021 Best places to find a job

KIAH (CW39) Wallethub has released its list of the best cities across the country to find a job in 2021. Take a look at how the Bayou City stacked up.

To determine the strongest local job markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.

Finding Work in Houston (1=Best; 91=Avg.):

130th – Job Opportunities

56th – Employment Growth

126th – Unemployment Rate

75th – Industry Variety

12th – Monthly Average Starting Salary

125th – % of Workforce Living in Poverty

94th – Median Annual Income*

69th – Housing Affordability

173rd – Avg. Work & Commute Time

57th – Avg. COVID-19 Weekly Cases per Capita

*Adjusted for cost of living



For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173