Wallethub: 2021 Best places to find a job

KIAH (CW39) Wallethub has released its list of the best cities across the country to find a job in 2021. Take a look at how the Bayou City stacked up.
To determine the strongest local job markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 32 key metrics. The data set ranges from job opportunities to employment growth to monthly average starting salary.
Finding Work in Houston (1=Best; 91=Avg.):
130th – Job Opportunities
56th – Employment Growth
126th – Unemployment Rate
75th – Industry Variety
12th – Monthly Average Starting Salary
125th – % of Workforce Living in Poverty
94th – Median Annual Income*
69th – Housing Affordability
173rd – Avg. Work & Commute Time
57th – Avg. COVID-19 Weekly Cases per Capita
*Adjusted for cost of living
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-jobs/2173