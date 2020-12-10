Wallethub: Best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve

If you planned on partying it up at Discovery Green this year, better start looking for a new party.

HOUSTON (CW39) New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, but with COVID-19 being a factor this year, Wallethub took a look at what cities are best to celebrate in as you bring in the new year.

According to WalletHub, to determine which cities are the best for safely ringing in the new year without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from safety and COVID-19 cases to quality food delivery options and costs.

Celebrating New Year’s in Houston (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

40th – Avg. COVID-19 Cases in the Past Week per Capita

50th – Avg. COVID-19 Deaths in the Past Week per Capita

51st – Avg. Alcoholic Beverage Price

43rd – Restaurant Meal Costs

38th – Availability of Highly-Rated Takeout or Delivery Food

57th – Traffic Congestion

1st – Legality of Fireworks

34th – Walkability

56th – Forecasted Precipitation for Dec. 31

81st – Neighborhood Security

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-for-new-years-eve/17263