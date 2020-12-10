Wallethub: Best cities to celebrate New Year’s Eve

HOUSTON (CW39) New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, but with COVID-19 being a factor this year, Wallethub took a look at what cities are best to celebrate in as you bring in the new year.
According to WalletHub, to determine which cities are the best for safely ringing in the new year without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities across 15 key metrics. The data set ranges from safety and COVID-19 cases to quality food delivery options and costs.
Celebrating New Year’s in Houston (1=Best; 50=Avg.):
40th – Avg. COVID-19 Cases in the Past Week per Capita
50th – Avg. COVID-19 Deaths in the Past Week per Capita
51st – Avg. Alcoholic Beverage Price
43rd – Restaurant Meal Costs
38th – Availability of Highly-Rated Takeout or Delivery Food
57th – Traffic Congestion
1st – Legality of Fireworks
34th – Walkability
56th – Forecasted Precipitation for Dec. 31
81st – Neighborhood Security
For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-for-new-years-eve/17263