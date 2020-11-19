KIAH (CW39) The biggest shopping day of the year is right around the corner, so WalletHub put together a list of the best places to shop on Black Friday. The good news is most of the stores are in the Houston area so you can stop on by on Friday to take advantage of the good deals.
WalletHub surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 26 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2020 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”
The following are some highlights from the report:
Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)
1. JCPenney (56.71%) 6. Nordstrom (39.05%)
2. Macy’s (55.97%) 7. GameStop (38.81%)
3. Kohl’s (51.87%) 8. Office Depot and OfficeMax (33.29%)
4. Belk (50.01%) 9. The Home Depot (32.07%)
5. Lenovo (44.06%) 10. Meijer (32.02%)
Key Stats
JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 56.71 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 8.63 percent.
The overall average discount for Black Friday is 32 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.
The “Computer & Phones” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 15.85 percent of all offers, whereas the “Books, Movies & Music” category has the smallest at 2.74 percent.
To view the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-retailers-for-black-friday/8385/
- Newsfeed Now: Lawmakers look at COVID-19 vaccine distribution, 62-year-old Illinois woman gets pregnant
- Poll: Texas teachers, state lawmaker calling for STAAR testing to be canceled again this year… Should it be canceled? For good?
- Construction closure updates for Houston area freeways
- Poll: Matthew McConaughey says he’d consider running for Texas governor… Who would get your vote?
- WalletHub: Best places to shop on Black Friday