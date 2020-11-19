WalletHub: Best places to shop on Black Friday

Well nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is ‘Small Business Saturday.’ the day when small businesses that can`t necessarily compete for your attention with all those door-buster events, put forth their best sales of the season.

KIAH (CW39) The biggest shopping day of the year is right around the corner, so WalletHub put together a list of the best places to shop on Black Friday. The good news is most of the stores are in the Houston area so you can stop on by on Friday to take advantage of the good deals.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 26 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2020 Black Friday ad scans to identify the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as “Appliances,” “Jewelry” and “Toys.”

The following are some highlights from the report:

Best Black Friday Retailers (Avg. % Discount)



1. JCPenney (56.71%) 6. Nordstrom (39.05%)

2. Macy’s (55.97%) 7. GameStop (38.81%)

3. Kohl’s (51.87%) 8. Office Depot and OfficeMax (33.29%)

4. Belk (50.01%) 9. The Home Depot (32.07%)

5. Lenovo (44.06%) 10. Meijer (32.02%)



Key Stats

JCPenney has the highest overall discount rate at 56.71 percent, whereas Ace Hardware has the lowest at 8.63 percent.



The overall average discount for Black Friday is 32 percent. Consumers should aim for this discount amount or higher to avoid Black-Friday traps.



The “Computer & Phones” category has one of the biggest shares of discounted items, 15.85 percent of all offers, whereas the “Books, Movies & Music” category has the smallest at 2.74 percent.



To view the full report and each retailer’s rank in all product categories, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-retailers-for-black-friday/8385/