Wallethub Report: Most romantic places for Valentine’s Day

HOUSTON (CW39) Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means couples across the country are deciding what to do for their mate on the big day. So, Wallethub conducted a study to find out which US cities are the most romantic.

To determine the most romantic yet affordable cities for celebrating the Day of Hearts, WalletHub compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 14 key metrics, ranging from florists per capita to COVID-19 cases to high-quality takeout food.

Top 20 Places for Valentine’s Day 2021

1. San Francisco, CA

2. Honolulu, HI

3. Portland, OR

4. Seattle, WA

5. San Jose, CA

6. San Diego, CA

7. Austin, TX

8. Oakland, CA

9. Orlando, FL

10. Sacramento, CA

11. Fremont, CA

12. Raleigh, NC

13. Virginia Beach, VA

14. Kansas City, MO

15. Atlanta, GA

16. Houston, TX

17. Durham, NC

18. Plano, TX

19. Cincinnati, OH

20. Denver, CO



Valentine’s Day Spending Survey – Key Stats

Some People Want Love More Than Health. 50% of people would rather get shot by Cupid’s arrow than the COVID-19 vaccine.



More Men Say V-Day Debt is Worth it: Men are nearly two times more likely than women to think a Valentine’s Day gift is worth going into credit card debt.



Bad Credit Might Keep You Single. 47% of people wouldn’t marry someone with bad credit.



Reckless Spending Ends Relationships: 47% of people would break up with their significant other if he or she spent irresponsibly.



Financial Irresponsibility Isn’t Attractive: 44% of people say irresponsible spending is a bigger turnoff than bad breath.



Love is Blooming for Some People. 48% of people say they got richer in love since last Valentine’s Day.



Valentine’s Day Facts

$21.8 Billion: Total Valentine’s Day spending projected for 2021 ($164.76 per person celebrating).



$231 vs. $101: Men will spend more than twice as much as women, on average, for Valentine’s Day 2021.



$8.1 Billion: Amount Americans will spend on jewelry ($4.1B), flowers ($2B) and candy ($2B).

1 in 6: Marriages begins online.



33%: Overall online dating activity increase across the US between February 1 and February 14.





