Wallethub Study: States with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions

As many states loosen COVID-19 restrictions, Wallethub calculated data from all 50 states for comparison.

To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether the state has any penalties for non-compliance with COVID-19 legislation to whether the state has required face masks in public and health checks at restaurants.

Take a look at how Texas ranks:

Coronavirus Restrictions in Texas (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):

16 th – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public

– Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public 28 th – Workplace Temperature Screening

– Workplace Temperature Screening 1 st – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants

– State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants 6 th – Travel Restrictions

– Travel Restrictions 43 rd – Large Gatherings Restrictions

– Large Gatherings Restrictions 7 th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order

– Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order 48 th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses

– Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses 36 th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars

– Reopening of Restaurants and Bars 16th – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations

Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2020.

For the full report, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/

