Wallethub Study: States with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions

As many states loosen COVID-19 restrictions, Wallethub calculated data from all 50 states for comparison.
To identify which states have the fewest coronavirus restrictions, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether the state has any penalties for non-compliance with COVID-19 legislation to whether the state has required face masks in public and health checks at restaurants.
Take a look at how Texas ranks:
Coronavirus Restrictions in Texas (1=Fewest, 25=Avg.):
- 16th – Requirement to Wear a Face Mask in Public
- 28th – Workplace Temperature Screening
- 1st – State Guidance on Customer Health Checks at Restaurants
- 6th – Travel Restrictions
- 43rd – Large Gatherings Restrictions
- 7th – Strictness of “Shelter in Place” Order
- 48th – Reopening of Non-Essential Businesses
- 36th – Reopening of Restaurants and Bars
- 16th – Working from Home Requirements/Recommendations
Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14, 2020.
For the full report, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-coronavirus-restrictions/73818/
