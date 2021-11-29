Walmart announces CyberWeek deals special offer for Walmart + members

As Walmart wraps up its “Black Friday Deals for Days” events, the retailer is announcing new information on Cyber Monday, which will continue to offer customers the deepest savings of the season, during the biggest online shopping event of the year, with deals running all week long.
Walmart’s CyberWeek starts 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28 on Walmart.com.
New this year, for Walmart+ members, Walmart has something extra exciting this Cyber Monday. Starting at 12 p.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 29, Walmart+ paid members will receive exclusive access to shop this season’s hottest gaming consoles including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Digital and Xbox Series X – online only and while supplies last.
And to kick off the Walmart CyberWeek celebration, Jason Derulo will host Twitter’s first shoppable livestream at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 28. The musician-turned-internet sensation will be showing off his top gifts of the season for the whole family, and customers can watch and shop on Twitter, Walmart.com/live and all of Walmart’s social channels.
Here’s a peek at a few of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals:
- Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 8-QT XL Pressure Cooker for $149 (Special Buy)
- Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for $89 (was $198)
- onn. 58” 4K Roku TV for $328 (was $478)
- Spalding 54” Shatter-proof Portable Basketball Hoop for $185 (was $299)
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6” for $99 (was $129)
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Biden: Omicron variant cause for concern, not panicIn an address to the country about the emerging omicron variant of COVID-19, President Joe Biden said health officials do not believe new vaccines are needed.
- Driving with a Christmas tree? Improperly transported trees can be dangerous and costlyIt’s one of the favorite family traditions this time of year, picking out the prized Christmas tree. However, things can turn dangerous quickly if you don’t properly plan before picking the tree out.
- ‘Gifts from the Heart’: Biden White House Christmas decorations unveiledThe executive mansion is decorated with 41 Christmas trees, some 6,000 feet of ribbon and more than 10,000 ornaments.
- Biden sets out oil, gas leasing reform, stops short of banThe Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available areas for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water.
- Family of 14-year-old Astroworld victim files suit against Travis Scott, othersThe family of 14-year-old John Hilgert has filed a suit against rapper Travis Scott and his music production company.