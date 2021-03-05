WANTED for murder, suspect still on the loose

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect.

On Monday, August 17, 2020, around 9:45 p.m., investigators say a man was shot and killed in the 900 block of Greens Road. During the incident, video surveillance captured the suspect arriving at the location where he shot the victim multiple times with a handgun. The victim was struck in the chest and later died from his injuries.

Information may be reported by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.