WANTED: Fugitive accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for a fugitive and need the public’s help locating him.

Jose Alexander Sanchez is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. According to investigators, in September of 2019, Houston Police Officers received a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 6500 block of the Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse that occurred in June of 2019. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Jose Alexander Sanchez, sexually assaulted the victim.

Fugitive Jose Alexander Sanchez is a Hispanic male, 23 years of age, approximately 5’8”, 155 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police.

If you have any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Below is the official press release.