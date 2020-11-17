WANTED: Fugitive accused of indecency with a child

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department and Crimestoppers of Houston need your help locating a suspect. Fugitive Jose Hernandez Varela is wanted for indecency with a child.

According to investigators on November of 2017, Varela performed indecent sexual acts with the child in the 6400 block of W. Airport Blvd. Special crimes investigators say the victim told them about the sexual abuse during their initial investigation.

Fugitive Jose Hernandez Varela is a Hispanic male, 34 years old, approximately 6’0″, 170 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward

OFFICIAL POLICE REPORT BELOW: