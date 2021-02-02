WANTED: Fugitive responsible for torturing children

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers is asking for the public help locating a fugitive. If you help investigators locate the suspect Crime Stoppers will pay you up to $5,000.

Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is looking for Victor Hugo Prado, who is wanted for two counts of injury to a child – serious bodily injury. Investigators say, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, officers received a report of two children who suffered serious bodily injury in the 9000 block of Cook Road. During the investigation, it was revealed that both victims had numerous contusions and fractures in various stages of healing caused by fugitive Victor Hugo Prado. Medical staff diagnosed the children as being victims of torture and they were fortunate to be alive, according to investigators.

The fugitive is described as an Hispanic male, 42 years old, approximately 5’04”, 175 lbs., with brown eyes and long brown hair. Prado has a prior conviction for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.