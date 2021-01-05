WANTED: Hit and run driver responsible for deadly accident

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Houston Police Department is looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit and run accident in Northeast Houston.

According to officials on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at approximately 6:32 p.m., the victim was walking southbound in the 2800 block of Airline Drive in Houston Texas. The victim attempted to cross the street, west, on Airline Dr., when the suspect’s vehicle (a black pickup truck, possibly a Toyota Tundra) struck the victim as it traveled northbound on Airline Dr. The suspect’s vehicle continued driving without stopping to render aid to the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.