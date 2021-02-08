WANTED: Hit and run driver who left pedestrian dead

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a hit and run driver that left a woman dead back on December 17th.

The victim was struck by a car in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road in the Galleria area, around 1P.M. on Thursday, December 17th, according to investigators. Kathleen Lynn was crossing the eastbound lanes when a car traveling eastbound hit her.

Police say, the suspect left the scene without rendering aid to the victim. Lynn suffered major injuries, and sadly died as a result of the collision.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.



