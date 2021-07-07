WANTED: Man accused of shooting brother in SE Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Houston Police are searching for the man who allegedly shot and killed his brother last month.  It happened on 4933 Chennault Road on June 29th. According to the HPD, family members say they heard loud gunshots coming from the room of 30-year-old Marcus Allen.  When they went into the hallway, they saw his brother, 28-year-old Rondell Allen armed with a gun. 

Mugshot of suspect, Rondell Darrell Allen
Source: HPD Police Dept.  

One family member says he chased Allen outside of home.  Once outside, Allen pointed the gun at the family member, but it jammed.  Rondell left the home on foot and Marcus Allen was left with gunshots in his buttock and left leg. Marcus was taken to the hospital treated for non-life-threatening wounds. Rondell Darrell Allen is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon in the 178th State District Court.  If you have information on the whereabouts of Rondell Allen please contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

