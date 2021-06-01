WANTED: Suspect sexually assaults victim at gunpoint

HOUSTON (CW39) –  Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need help identifying the person behind an aggravated sexual assault.  It happened on the morning of May 14th in the 7000 block of Hillcroft Ave.  Investigators say the victim was unloading their vehicle when the suspect approached with a gun demanding money.  After the victim told the suspect they had no money, the suspect held the gun to the victim’s head and sexually assaulted them for several minutes.  The suspect is described as a black male, in his late 20’s to early 30’s.  He’s approximately 5’10 and medium to heavy built.  Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of this suspect.  To submit tips, call 713-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.crime-stoppers.org or go through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers

